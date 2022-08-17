Bunker One Global Accounts Lead Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Furze had worked for Bunker Holding since December 2014. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

The manager of Bunker One Global Accounts, the key account management unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has stepped down.

Michael Furze has stepped down from his role as the unit's global lead as of Wednesday, he told Ship & Bunker.

Furze had worked for Bunker Holding since December 2014, and had earlier worked at Chemoil and Shell. He is understood to have been responsible for creating as well as leading the key account management system at Bunker Holding.

Bunker Holding's website describes Bunker One Global Accounts as the firm's 'key account management unit established to service selected business partners'.

Since 2018, Bunker Holding has also used the Bunker One brand to cover its physical supply operations.

"By developing long-term, sustained relationships, and using the combined assets and experience within the Bunker Holding Group, we offer our exclusive service, globally, through our Key Account Managers located in all major time zones," the company says on its website.

Bunker Holding is in the process of implementing a new five-year strategy for the company and its units, including an aim of internal process optimisation. The company is the world's largest marine fuels firm, with annual sales volumes of about 30 million mt.