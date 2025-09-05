TB Marine and Ektank Orders Four Methanol-Ready Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first methanol-ready ship will be delivered in the fall of 2026. Image Credit: IceChem Tankers

German shipping firm TB Marine and Swedish firm Ektank have confirmed orders for four 22,000 dwt chemical tankers suitable for methanol propulsion.

The newbuilding contract was announced by pool management firm IceChem Tankers, the firm said in a statement last week.

The ice-class ships are suitable for IceChem Tankers trade routes in the North Atlantic basin.

Ships with a methanol-ready notation are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

The majority of vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.

“They are ready to use green methanol as a fuel when the same is available in a viable bunkering network for our trade and for this size vessel,” IceChem Tankers said.

The first ship is expected to be delivered next year, with subsequent deliveries occurring every three months.

The companies have not disclosed the shipbuilder.