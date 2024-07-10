Peninsula Appoints Senior Physical Bunker Trader in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new senior trader has worked for the company since May 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a senior physical bunker trader in Gibraltar.

Mathias Lyne was appointed to the role of senior physical bunker trader in Gibraltar as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Lyne has worked for the company since May 2022, serving previously as a physical bunker trader in Gibraltar.

He had earlier worked as a bunker and lubricant trader in Dubai for Glander International Bunkering from July 2020 to May 2022.

Peninsula's Gibraltar office manages its physical supply operations in the Strait of Gibraltar, Las Palmas, Barcelona and Malta.