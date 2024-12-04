Outline of Measures to cut back Shipping's GHG Emissions Clear by Next MEPC

Agreement on the technical and economic measures to drive through cuts in global greenhouse gas emissions from shipping is "on track", according to an International Maritime Organisation insider.

With the first expert group reporting by early March, no alarm bells are ringing that might stall progress on the talks, the source told Ship & Bunker.

The shape of agreement on the technical and economic measures should be clear at MEPC83 to go forward for adoption at MEPC84 in October next year.

Echoing the view expressed by senior IMO figures at earlier crunch meetings, the source said there was no other choice on the table other than to find agreement.

Asked for details on what the agreement reached by member states might look like, the insider declined to comment although the expected final outcome is likely to be complex.

Technical measures focus on ways of making ships more perform more efficientlu while economic measures concentrate on market mechanisms, such as a flat-rate price on carbon produced by ships, as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas output.