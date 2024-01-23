Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Head of Istanbul Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a manager for its Istanbul office.

The company has hired Erge Basak Unsal to head up the Istanbul office, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Basak will be building on the group's already large presence in the city with Borealis Tankers and Borealis Denizcilik, and she will work with them to build on our existing relationships there, and will grow a strong team," the company representative said.

Basak was the marketing sales manager for Med Petroleum in Istanbul from April 2014 to August 2021, and had earlier served as a senior bunker trader for Arkas Bunkering and Trading from June 2008 to September 2013.

Aurora Marine Fuels was founded in October 2019 with the aim of building a worldwide bunker trading company, in addition to servicing the bunker requirements of their parent company Borealis Maritime Ltd.

The company is based in London, and now has additional offices in Athens, Hamburg and Istanbul.

The firm is 'expecting further growth in 2024', the company representative said.