Liquid Wind to Develop Another E-Methanol Plant in Sweden for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Övik Energi CHP plant in the High Coast Innovation Park business cluster. Image Credit: Övik Energi

Technology firm Liquid Wind has announced plans to develop a 100,000 mt/year e-methanol plant in Sweden's Örnsköldsvik, in collaboration with power utility firm Övik Energi.

The e-methanol produced at the facility will be supplied to industries such as shipping and aviation, Liquid Wind said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

E-methanol or synthetic methanol is produced by combining hydrogen generated through renewable-powered electrolysis with captured CO2, sourced from industrial or biogenic sources.

These components undergo a catalytic reaction under high temperature and pressure to form synthetic methanol.

Unlike grey methanol, which is derived from natural gas steam reforming, e-methanol is a cleaner alternative with lower carbon emissions.

Dual-fuel methanol ships can use e-methanol without requiring major modification.

One of the challenges in e-methanol production is sourcing sufficient captured CO2.

To address this, the planned e-methanol plant will be located near Övik Energi's biofuel-powered combined heat and power (CHP) plant, which generates electricity and steam using renewable biogenic fuels.

The CO2 used for methanol production will be captured from the CHP plant, which will also provide steam and water for production. Around 150,000 mt/year of biogenic CO2 will be captured from the CHP plant.

Liquid Wind will initiate the project development in spring 2025.

In August 2024, Liquid Wind announced partnerships with Uniper to develop an e-methanol facility in Östersund, Sweden.