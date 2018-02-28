Bunkering Suspended at Gibraltar and Novorossiisk

Bad weather conditions are expected to persist for 48 hours. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering operations have been suspended in Gibraltar and Novorossiisk as severe weather sweeps across Europe.

The "Beast from the East," as it has been dubbed by British media, that earlier this week brought snow to Rome, today prompted the Gibraltar Met Office to issue an "Early Weather Warning" of severe weather that is expected to last until Friday.

Rough seas, gale force winds, and up to 150mm of rain are expected, with Gibraltar port officials saying all operations are suspended as a result.

Similarly, strong winds and rough seas are expected at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.