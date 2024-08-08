Bunker Partner Hires Trader in Dubai From Engine X

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Schofield previously worked as a bunker trader in Dubai for Engine X. Image Credit: Olivia Scholfield / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm and brokerage Bunker Partner has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Olivia Scholfield has joined the company as a bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Scholfield previously worked as a bunker trader in Dubai for Engine X from January to July of this year.

She had earlier worked for Great Ormand Street Hospital Children's Charity from 2022 to 2024.

Bunker Partner is involved in worldwide bunker and marine lubricant trading. The firm is headquartered in Tallinn and has additional offices in Limassol, Singapore, Dubai, Athens, Hamburg and Copenhagen.