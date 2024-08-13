Marine Fuels Alliance to Hold Inaugural Bunker Workshop and Dinner Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) is delighted to announce that its first ever Bunker Workshop and Dinner will be held in collaboration with Ship & Bunker in London on Thursday October 3, 2024.

This topical workshop and business-casual networking dinner is open for all in the industry to attend.

The day will comprise a series of simultaneous roundtable discussions, each centred on one of four Focus Areas:

Decarbonisation

Digitalisation

Operations & Technical

Risk

Each discussion will be lead by experts relevant to the Focus Area. Attendees will be placed into one of four groups, with groups rotating through each of the four Focus Area roundtables throughout the day.

The event is being held in collaboration with Ship & Bunker.

"The aim is to provide existing, new, and prospective MFA members a chance to work collaboratively, discuss pertinent issues, educate one another around these important areas, and consider what resources and essential guidance the MFA should be providing as it grows and extends its service offering," explained Anthony Mollet, Executive Officer at the Marine Fuels Alliance.

"We are delighted that Ship & Bunker is associated with this Workshop who will be in attendance to listen to, and report on the day's discussions and debates. Interview opportunities with attendees will also be available during the day."

To learn more and to register, please click here: https://marinefuelsalliance.com/events/bunker-workshop-dinner/