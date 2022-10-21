BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Marketing Coordinator in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a marketing coordinator in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in communication or marketing and two or three years of experience in marketing or brand management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain websites, newsletters, emails, social media campaigns

Brainstorm and articulate creative ideas and strategies to present to management

Identify and propose internal/external ideas and initiatives to help promote general awareness of company brand

Oversee internal communications to ensure employees are informed of all marketing initiatives

Craft English content for press releases, social media, videos, internal communication, presentations

Carry out administrative tasks like expense tracking, inventory management, third party communication, coordination between multiple departments and offices

