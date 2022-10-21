BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Marketing Coordinator in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 21, 2022

Hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a marketing coordinator in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in communication or marketing and two or three years of experience in marketing or brand management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain websites, newsletters, emails, social media campaigns
  • Brainstorm and articulate creative ideas and strategies to present to management
  • Identify and propose internal/external ideas and initiatives to help promote general awareness of company brand
  • Oversee internal communications to ensure employees are informed of all marketing initiatives
  • Craft English content for press releases, social media, videos, internal communication, presentations
  • Carry out administrative tasks like expense tracking, inventory management, third party communication, coordination between multiple departments and offices

For more information, click here.

