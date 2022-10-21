EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Marketing Coordinator in Dubai
Friday October 21, 2022
The role is based in the firm's Dubai office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a marketing coordinator in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in communication or marketing and two or three years of experience in marketing or brand management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain websites, newsletters, emails, social media campaigns
- Brainstorm and articulate creative ideas and strategies to present to management
- Identify and propose internal/external ideas and initiatives to help promote general awareness of company brand
- Oversee internal communications to ensure employees are informed of all marketing initiatives
- Craft English content for press releases, social media, videos, internal communication, presentations
- Carry out administrative tasks like expense tracking, inventory management, third party communication, coordination between multiple departments and offices
