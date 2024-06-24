EMEA News
Oilmar Hires Bunker Trader in Greece
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.
Konstantinos Stefanakis has joined Oilmar as a bunker trader in Greece as of this month, the company said on Monday.
Stefanakis had previously worked as a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect from June 2023 to last month.
He had earlier worked as a sales account manager for Coral in Athens from 2021 to 2023, and for Temak SA from 2018 to 2021.
"Konstantinos is well-versed in bunkering procedures and has extensive knowledge of ports and physical suppliers," the company said.
"His expertise and commitment make him a valuable asset to our team."
Oilmar opened its Athens office in June 2022.
The company is targeting 30-50% growth in traded volumes in 2024, and in Q1 already saw 35% growth from the same period a year earlier, an Oilmar representative told Ship & Bunker last month.
Further expansion into South America, the US Gulf Coast, Northwest Europe and elsewhere is expected to help drive this growth.