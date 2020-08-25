Mauritius: Stricken Bulker Scuttled Under Direction of Local Authorities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Coastline of Mauritius. File Image / Pixabay.

The front section of the Wakashio, the bulker which broke up off the coast of Mauritius in late July spilling around 1,000 metric tonnes mt of fuel oil, has been scuttled under the direction of the local authorities.

The ship's owner Nagashiki Shipping said yesterday that "It is probable that almost all lubricating oil and residues other than fuel oil, which is estimated to remain onboard as of August 20, local time, could have been collected by August 23 local time".

"We are continuing to collect oil deposits and suspended matter on board.

"The oil that has drifted to the coast will continue to be collected with the cooperation of relevant authorities and local people, and an oil spill cleaning company arranged by us."

The ship had around 3,800 mt of fuel oil and 200 mt of distillates onboard when it ran aground at the end of July.

Oil spills involving ships have diminished in frequency and size since the oil and shipping industries started to tackle the issue in the 1990s.

The sinking of the Erica (1999) followed by the Prestige (2002) in European waters focused attention of the environmentally damaging nature of residual fuel oil. Both ships were carrying fuel oil cargoes. Around 20,000 mt of fuel oil were lost from the Erica while some 63,000 mt were spilt from the Prestige, according to the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation.