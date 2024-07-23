EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Risk Analyst in Denmark
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a deep financial understanding with a focus on paper trading. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a risk analyst in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a deep financial understanding with a focus on paper trading, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary responsible for allocated geographical area
- Handle internal standard requests and quote prices to the traders
- Act as the go to person for traders with requests for contractual business floating/fixed
- Purchase physical and unwind hedges towards paper trading
The deadline for applications is August 11. For more information and to apply for the role, click here.