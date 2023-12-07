IMO Celebrates Kitack Lim's Eight Years at the Helm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kitack Lim (centre) greets one of many well-wishers. Image Credit / S&B

Retiring secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation, Kitack Lim, was given a grand send-off at the IMO headquarters in London last night.

Lim, who has steered shipping's regulatory body through choppy waters for eight years, was widely praised for his humanity and tenacity in bringing people together to get things done.

Hundreds of guests attended the event which saw Lim presented with a celebratory cake highlighting his love of golf and ending with a light show and firework display on the roof terrace.

Incoming secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez told guests that Lim's work at the IMO would continue under his leadership.