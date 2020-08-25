Maersk Shipping Decarbonisation Research Institute Seeks CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Applications for the role are open until the end of this week. File Image / Pixabay

The zero-carbon shipping research institution set up with funding from the AP Moller Foundation earlier this year is seeking to hire a chief financial officer.

The Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping "is in the process of placing its top management team", the organisation said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The research centre is seeking applications for the role of CFO by August 28, it said.

The founding of the centre was announced in June.

ABS, AP Moller-Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK LInes and Siemens Energy are the founding company partners, backed by 400 million Danish krone ($63.4 million) of funding from the AP Moller Foundation.

The organisation will be a non-profit independent research centre, working across the whole of shipping with industry, academia and the authorities.

In the first two to three years the organisation plans to hire about 100 people to work in its Copenhagen office, one third of whom will come from the founding partner companies.