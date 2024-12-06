Forestal del Atlántico Plans 40,000 Mt/Year Synthetic Methanol Plant in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Decarbonisation technology company Topsoe has been selected as technology provider and engineering partner for the project. File Image / Pixabay

Chemicals firm Forestal del Atlántico is planning to build a 40,000 mt/year synthetic methanol plant in Spain.

Decarbonisation technology company Topsoe has been selected as technology provider and engineering partner for the project, it said in a statement on its website this week.

A final investment decision for the plant -- to be built in Galicia -- is expected in June 2025, and first operation is planned for January 2028.

The company intends to sell the methanol to the shipping and chemicals industries.

"For Forestal del Atlántico it is very important to have leading technology suppliers for the development of a project as innovative as Triskelion and Topsoe is a guarantee of the highest level to successfully develop and decarbonize our company, after more than 30 years using methanol of fossil origin for our production processes as well as distributing it in the market," Andrés Fuentes, CEO of Forestal del Atlántico, said in the statement.

"This agreement makes that goal much closer."