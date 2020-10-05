UK: Activist Group Mounts Cruise Ship Publicity Stunt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise moored off UK's southern coastline. Image Credit / S&B

Environmentalists have targeted cruise ships moored off the UK's southern coast.

The publicity stunt -- the group which calls itself Ocean Rebellion (after the land-focused Extinction Rebellion) used a similar tactic on a ship moored at Falmouth -- involved projecting negative slogans onto the bow of the ship from their own launch.

"Weymouth Bay has seen between five and 10 cruise ships parked here since the start of lockdown. On a still day you can clearly see the sludgy yellow layer of pollution wrapping the lowest level of air," protestor Laura Baldwin was quoted as saying by local news provider the Dorset Echo.

The ships' operators have questioned the basis for the protest saying that 0.1% sulfur bunker fuel is used while onboard systems removed most of the sulfur and a good deal of the particulate matter found in vessel emissions.

Cruise ships need to generate power even when moored although this is at much reduced intensity to normal operations.

The cruise ships are clearly visible from the coast and have attracted a lot of attention including local cruises around the ships' themselves.