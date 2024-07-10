Windcat Orders Sixth Hydrogen-fuelled Workboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CSOVs: servicing offshore wind farms. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipping company Windcat has added a sixth hydrogen-fuelled workboat to its current five-boat order.

The Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), part of the company's elevation series, will provide technical and maintenance support to offshore windfarms, according to the company. The first vessel in the series will be delivered next year.

The latest order has dual-fuel capability and will be built by Damen Shipyards at a shipyard in Vietnam where the other ships are also being built.

Windcat is part of Euronav/CMB Tech stable. CMB Tech ordered four, hydrogen-fuelled tugs in May.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels being taken up by the shipping industry.