UAE: Light Touch on IMO2020 Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UAE: flexible. File image/Pixabay.

The United Arab Emirates will adopt a flexible approach to IMO2020 compliance, its federal transport authority has said.

The Middle Eastern state will not be imposing penalties "right from day one", according to transport authority chairman Abdullah Al Nuaimi as quoted by regional news provider Arabian Business.

Instead, the authority will take a more flexible approach, the chairman said.

The UAE includes the port of Fujairah which is a top three bunkering destination globally.

From the start of next year, all ships must use 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel or have the necessary equipment onboard to remove the sulfur from the fuel.