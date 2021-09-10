BUNKER JOBS: Amoil International Seeks Bunker Trader in Durban

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 10, 2021

Marine fuel firm Amoil International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Durban.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a proven record in planning, prioritising and delivering against a given budget, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintaining and nurturing a stable customer portfolio
  • Advising on various fuel products and quality
  • Managing customers payment and overdues
  • Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

Amoil was founded in 1984, is based in Durban and has a team of seven staff, according to the company's website. 

For more information, click here.

