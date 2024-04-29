Quadrise's MSC-Cargill Ship Trial Misses End Date

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping trial: no material delays. File Image / Pixabay.

Emulsion fuel oil producer Quadrise has advised of a delay to its March agreement with box shipping company MSC and commodities trader Cargill.

The project, to trial the company's products on MSC Leadra, was expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter.

"Quadrise continue to work with its project partners to seek to finalise the project agreement," the company said in a statement.

A further update on the project's progress can be expected in due course.

Chief executive Jason Miles said that he did not expect "any material delay to the overall MSC vessel trial programme at this time".

Quadrise's emulsified oil products are aimed at the maritime and power generation sectors.