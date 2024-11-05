Chevron Marine Lubricants to Supply at Port Elizabeth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chevron: expanding supply at Port Elizabeth. Image Credit / Chevron.

The South African port of Port Elizabeth has been added to Chevon Marine Lubricants global supply network, the company has said.

The move, which has been made with local partners, allows the company to supply ships taking longer routes on the back of heightened tensions in the Red Sea area.

"Port Elizabeth is a major port of call, and having Chevron lubricants available will certainly increase the service reliability for visiting vessels," saidthe company's general manager for marine lubricants, Ayten Yavuz.

"We have worked closely with our local partners to make this strategic expansion possible."

A multi-cargo destination including liquid cargo, Port Elizabeth has recorded an increase in shipping traffic since October last year.