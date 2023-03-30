Maersk Oil Trading Completes First Mediterranean Biofuel Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Algeciras. File Image / Pixabay

Maersk Oil Trading (MOT) has completed its first biofuel bunker delivery in the Mediterranean, the firm announced today.

In a note posted on its LinkedIn account, MOT said the the 5400 TEU capacity Maersk Ganges lifted an unspecified amount of fuel today in Algeciras.

"This marks a significant step towards our ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future for the shipping industry," MOT added.

Mikkel Kannegaard, Head of Maersk Oil Trading at Maersk Oil Trading, added that the stem marked "an important milestone in being CII compliant."

Biofuel bunkering activity has grown significantly in recent years as an increasing number of operators look to undertake biofuel bunker trials as part of effort to reduce GHG emissions.

Biofuel offers one of the few ways vessels can do this today on a net-emissions basis without requiring modifications to the ship.