BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage Seeks Experienced Bunker Broker in Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about a broker role at a brokerage in Dubai for which he is seeking candidates.

I am pleased to be helping a well established bunker brokerage house with their search for an experienced bunker broker in Dubai.

The person I am looking for should be in possession of an already established portfolio suited to broking and have several years of experience in the industry in general, and the Middle East in particular.

The salary is competitive and the opportunity to be more than just an employee exists. The owner is looking for a real 'business partner' to launch the business in this exciting part of the world.

The successful candidate must be confident and able enough to serve some exclusive requirements (voyage planning / risk assessment etc) and also have a global network of bunker suppliers, bunker traders, surveyors and the like. They really must be a true industry 'insider'.

They must crucially be able to monetise this network so must be naturally good at new business development and have the drive and determination to realise the potential of this lucrative opportunity.

This really is a fantastic opportunity for a self-motivated, focused and disciplined person to work with a very prestigious brand. The successful candidate will have the chance to really make a name for themselves.

Help with relocation is available if required. For the right candidate, anything is possible.

If you fit the profile, want to really be part of a growing business, and maybe want to be more appreciated and / or rewarded, please contact me on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com