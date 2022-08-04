BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 4, 2022

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in an international bunker trading company and a degree or equivalent in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • You will act as a solution provider for your client base arranging global supply solutions with existing and potential clients
  • You are expected to have an existing client base within the Greek market where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers
  • Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)
  • Developing new business is a key part of the role and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world
  • You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business by enrolling an action plan
  • You will keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends as well as global regulatory changes
  • You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual
  • You are a team player with strong ambition and self-drive
  • Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
  • You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, and prepare contracts
  • You will also be required to monitor customers’ payments and ensure late payments are chased
  • In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
  • You may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
  • You will be managing your own P/L

