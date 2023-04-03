Kenni Goldenbeck Launches New Bunker Trading Firm Nolu Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goldenbeck had most recently served as sales manager in Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Kenni Goldenbeck, formerly one of Dan-Bunkering's top managers in Europe before last year's reorganisation, has launched a new marine fuels trading firm.

The new Fredericia-based firm, Nolu Enerrgy Aps, will partner with Alpha Trading as exclusive agent, Goldenbeck said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

"Alpha Trading is one of the largest bunker suppliers in the Mediterranean," he said.

"Together we will combine decades of bunker experience, to create even more value for our customers and suppliers.

"We will strive to provide second-to-none service at very competitive rates worldwide."

Goldenbeck stepped down after a near-25-year career at various Bunker Holding units in October, saying he would take six months off work to spend more time with family.

He had most recently served as sales manager in Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office, a role subsequently done away with as the firm merged its three European units into a single operation, Dan-Bunkering Europe.

Contact details for Nolu Energy are as follows:

Email: bunkers@nolu-energy.com

Web: www.nolu-energy.com

Tel: +45 2222-9305