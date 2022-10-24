Dan-Bunkering's Kenni Goldenbeck Steps Down Amid Management Restructuring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goldenbeck plans to take six months off work to spend time with family. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Kenni Goldenbeck, sales manager of hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart unit, is stepping down from the company amid management changes announced earlier this year.

"After almost 25 years with Bunker Holding Group, it is time to say goodbye," Goldenbeck said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"I have decided to step down and take a break."

Goldenbeck plans to take six months off work to spend time with family.

Last month Dan-Bunkering said it was planning a 'commercial merger' of its three European units in Monaco, Copenhagen and Middelfart.

As part of that process, the firm intends to appoint a managing director and commercial director to run the newly-unified Dan-Bunkering Europe.

The firm will seek to 'establish one unit and team across the three locations', it said.

At the time of that announcement, Goldenbeck was the firm's sales manager in Middelfart, Nicolai Troen was sales manager in Copenhagen and Hans Lind Dollerup was managing director in Monaco.

Goldenbeck moved to the firm's Middelfart office in February 2020, having previously been managing director of KPI Bridge Oil from July 2015 to that month before the brokerage's acquisition of OceanConnect Marine. Earlier in his career he had been Dan-Bunkering's managing director in Singapore.