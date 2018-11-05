Bunkering, Ethics, new Ground for IBIA Convention

Ship and Bunker: reporting from Copenhagen (image credit/IBIA)

Getting bunker players to think about something new is never easy. But extending industry horizons is essential to keeping the industry in shape and fit for purpose.

A first for bunkering will be made at the International Bunker Industry Association Convention this week as the organisation considers the role ethics could play in the industry.

A panel will examine the topic and what it might mean for the bunker industry. It could mean raising the bar on the way industry does business as well as other areas usually associated with a business ethics agenda such as regulatory compliance or corporate social responsibility.

Ethics might not be at the top of the everyday business to do list but, in an increasingly regulated and scrutinised business world, that is changing. This timely intervention by IBIA should set the ball rolling on a subject that needs substance.

Monjasa's head of compliance, Victor Garcia-Bragado, who has been part of an IBIA working group on the topic, will be presenting as will Bunker Holding's law officer, Caspar Dybdal.

The IBIA Convention runs from November 6 to 8 in the Danish capital of Copenhagen with the Ethics panel taking place on November 8 in the afternoon.