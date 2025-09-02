Yara Clean Ammonia Signs Charter Deal for Two Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ammonia-powered gas carriers are scheduled for delivery in 2028. Image Credit: YCA

Norway’s Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) has signed a long-term charter deal with Navigator Amon Shipping for two 51,000 m3 dual-fuel ammonia gas carriers.

YCA anticipates that these two ships will further enhance its competitiveness in the emerging low-emission ammonia market, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Navigator Amon Shipping is a joint venture between Navigator Gas and Amon Maritime, where Navigator holds an 80% stake and Amon Maritime 20%.

The two ships are scheduled to be built in China and are expected to be delivered in 2028.

“Navigator is actively expanding its work with Yara Clean Ammonia with the addition of two high-spec ammonia carriers, at a time when global demand for low-carbon commodities is accelerating,” Oeyvind Lindeman, CCO of Navigator Gas, said.