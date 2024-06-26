Turkish Bunker Supplier UNERCO to Offer Biofuel Blends After Winning ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships calling at Turkish ports are starting to show interest in biofuel blends. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish bunker supplier UNERCO has added biofuel bunker blends to its offering after winning ISCC certification.

The firm is now offering B10, B20, B24 and B30 blends to ISO 8217:2024 specifications, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Some of the company's larger customers are starting to show interest in biofuel blends at Turkish ports, and are in the process of determining what percentage of biofuel content to take in their blends.

"The ISCC certification recognizes UNERCO's dedication to environmentally responsible practices and high standards in its production processes," the company said.

"This achievement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to ensure that its operations meet stringent sustainability criteria, positively contributing to the planet and communities."

UNERCO was founded in 2019 and is involved in physical supply at ports across Turkey with a terminal at Limaş and five barges, according to the company's website. The firm is also involved in bunker trading worldwide.