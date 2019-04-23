EMEA News
Bunker Trader Ennero Expands Footprint
Tuesday April 23, 2019
Cape Town. File Image / Pixabay
Dubai-based Ennero has expanded its footprint to with a new subsidiary headquartered out of Cape Town, South Africa, along with a satellite office in Johannesburg.
The new location will serve existing Marine Fuels clients as well as those across the Mining, Heavy Industry & Agriculture space.
"Ennero SA will not only serve South Africa but also provide us a strategic presence and logistical advantage across the African continent. ," said Karim Al Alami, Director.
Commodity trading company Ennero set up its new bunker trading at the end of 2017.