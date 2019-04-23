Bunker Trader Ennero Expands Footprint

Cape Town. File Image / Pixabay

Dubai-based Ennero has expanded its footprint to with a new subsidiary headquartered out of Cape Town, South Africa, along with a satellite office in Johannesburg.

The new location will serve existing Marine Fuels clients as well as those across the Mining, Heavy Industry & Agriculture space.

"Ennero SA will not only serve South Africa but also provide us a strategic presence and logistical advantage across the African continent. ," said Karim Al Alami, Director.

Commodity trading company Ennero set up its new bunker trading at the end of 2017.