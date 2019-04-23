Bunker Trader Ennero Expands Footprint

Tuesday April 23, 2019

Dubai-based Ennero has expanded its footprint to with a new subsidiary headquartered out of Cape Town, South Africa, along with a satellite office in Johannesburg.

The new location will serve existing Marine Fuels clients as well as those across the Mining, Heavy Industry & Agriculture space. 

"Ennero SA will not only serve South Africa but also provide us a strategic presence and logistical advantage across the African continent. ," said Karim Al Alami, Director.

Commodity trading company Ennero set up its new bunker trading at the end of 2017.

Ship & Bunker News Team
