Sea Trials to Determine Real Savings of Wind-assist Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southampton habour, UK. File Image / Pixabay.

Sea trials reseach to determine the actual cost savings from a retractable wing sail are to take place in UK waters.

Cargo ship Pacific Glebe has had the technology -- called Fastrig -- installed and, in conjunction with scientists from Southampton university, the ship's sea experience will be used to compare predicted savings in fuel on longer journeys with real-world data, according to a BBC news report.

Fastrig has been developed by marine technology firm Smart Green Shipping that last week announced additional funding from energy group Drax.

"There are wind-assist technologies in development but few have had their predicted fuel savings independently verified at sea," maritime expert Martyn Prince was quoted in the report as saying.

"Wind power harnessed using well-engineered equipment and backed by data provided by these predictive tools offers one of the most effective ways for the sector to reduce emissions," Price added.

Wind is favoured by some environmentalists seeking to limit emissions from shipping.

At the recent Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting (MEPC82), an environmental consultant speaking informally to Ship & Bunker said research showed that on a well-to-wake basis, wind-assist technology made economic sense when set against other forms of alternative fuel oil as storage costs were minimal.