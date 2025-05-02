OMTI Supplies B24 Marine Biofuel in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel blend was delivered using its bunker vessel MT Coya. Image Credit: OMTI

Bunker supplier Oil Marketing and Trading International (OMTI) announced that it has delivered a B24 marine biofuel blend to a vessel in the UAE port of Fujairah.

The biofuel bunkering was carried out by its 9,519-dwt bunker vessel MT Coya, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The identity of the receiving vessel was not disclosed.

“The first delivery was carried out via MT Coya, reflecting our dedication to operational excellence and environmental responsibility," the company said.

“This launch not only reinforces Fujairah's position as a key global bunkering hub but also showcases Omti’s proactive approach toward the energy transition in maritime logistics.”