First Rotterdam Bunkering of Giant Gas-Powered CMA CGM Boxship Included Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was bunkered at Rotterdam last week. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The first bunkering of one of CMA CGM's new giant gas-powered boxships at Rotterdam was of a biofuel blend, according to energy producer Total.

The French supplier bunkered the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé with 17,300 m3 of LNG at Rotterdam last week. About 13% of the quantity delivered was biomethane, the company said in a statement on its website Monday.

The bio-LNG was produced in the Schipol area, mainly from organic municipal waste.

The deal "marks the shipping industry's first commercial use of biomethane on this scale," Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, vice president for marine fuels at Total, said in the statement.

"Such introduction reflects Total's ambition to get to net zero by 2050 and our commitment to help reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products used by our customers."

The use of LNG on its own would not be consistent with the shipping industry meeting its decarbonisation goals over the longer term. But bio- and synthetic LNG may be able to deliver higher greenhouse gas cuts.