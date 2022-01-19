BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Credit Analyst in Dubai

Wednesday January 19, 2022

Oilmar Shipping & Chartering is seeking to hire a credit analyst for its head office in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in statistics, analytics or decision management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Oilmar DMCC, the firm's bunker trading business, launched in September 2020.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • This position will be responsible for day-to-day activity for customer credit risk assessment, accounts receivables and executing financial lines (trade credit facilities)
  • Help assist the head of business to manage credit facility and financial lines for the trading desk, focusing on conducting the facilities processes and credit-cashflow management
  • Work as a team within the credit department to provide supporting data & analysis in setting risk appetite for the trading desk
  • Partner with risk/ops counterparts and the business to manage in managing the cashflow to achieve plan numbers and product sustainability
  • Work with credit risk manager to identify credit assessment of customers and suppliers
  • Assist in compliance checks, when required
  • Provide supporting data & analytics at on portfolio level and segment level for the purpose of monitoring & policy adjustment to policy with the ultimate goal of managing risk and maximizing rewards
  • Provide supporting data for credit risk reporting and portfolio quality review reporting, as well as ad-hoc reporting as needed
  • Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made safeguarding company, its clients and assets, by driving process compliance and adhering to policy

For more information, click here.

