BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Credit Analyst in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Oilmar's head office in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar

Oilmar Shipping & Chartering is seeking to hire a credit analyst for its head office in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in statistics, analytics or decision management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Oilmar DMCC, the firm's bunker trading business, launched in September 2020.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

This position will be responsible for day-to-day activity for customer credit risk assessment, accounts receivables and executing financial lines (trade credit facilities)

Help assist the head of business to manage credit facility and financial lines for the trading desk, focusing on conducting the facilities processes and credit-cashflow management

Work as a team within the credit department to provide supporting data & analysis in setting risk appetite for the trading desk

Partner with risk/ops counterparts and the business to manage in managing the cashflow to achieve plan numbers and product sustainability

Work with credit risk manager to identify credit assessment of customers and suppliers

Assist in compliance checks, when required

Provide supporting data & analytics at on portfolio level and segment level for the purpose of monitoring & policy adjustment to policy with the ultimate goal of managing risk and maximizing rewards

Provide supporting data for credit risk reporting and portfolio quality review reporting, as well as ad-hoc reporting as needed

Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made safeguarding company, its clients and assets, by driving process compliance and adhering to policy

For more information, click here.