BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Credit Analyst in Dubai
Wednesday January 19, 2022
The successful candidate will join Oilmar's head office in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar
Oilmar Shipping & Chartering is seeking to hire a credit analyst for its head office in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in statistics, analytics or decision management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
Oilmar DMCC, the firm's bunker trading business, launched in September 2020.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- This position will be responsible for day-to-day activity for customer credit risk assessment, accounts receivables and executing financial lines (trade credit facilities)
- Help assist the head of business to manage credit facility and financial lines for the trading desk, focusing on conducting the facilities processes and credit-cashflow management
- Work as a team within the credit department to provide supporting data & analysis in setting risk appetite for the trading desk
- Partner with risk/ops counterparts and the business to manage in managing the cashflow to achieve plan numbers and product sustainability
- Work with credit risk manager to identify credit assessment of customers and suppliers
- Assist in compliance checks, when required
- Provide supporting data & analytics at on portfolio level and segment level for the purpose of monitoring & policy adjustment to policy with the ultimate goal of managing risk and maximizing rewards
- Provide supporting data for credit risk reporting and portfolio quality review reporting, as well as ad-hoc reporting as needed
- Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made safeguarding company, its clients and assets, by driving process compliance and adhering to policy
