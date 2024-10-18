UK Sanctions 18 Tankers and Four LNG Carriers Over Russian Energy Exports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

David Lammy is the UK's foreign secretary. Image Credit: UK Government

The UK government has sanctioned 18 tankers and four LNG carriers over their alleged involvement in Russian energy exports.

The vessels are banned from accessing UK ports and maritime services, the Foreign Office said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The list of newly-sanctioned vessels is as follows:

NS BORA (IMO 9412335)

ATLAS (IMO 9413573)

MOSKOVSKY PROSPECT (IMO 9511521)

NS ARCTIC (IMO 9413547)

CALLISTO (IMO 9299692)

SCF BAIKAL (IMO 9422457)

SCF SAMOTLOR (IMO 9421972)

SUVOROVSKY PROSPECT (IMO 9522324)

EASTERN PEARL (IMO 9285859)

KUDOS STARS (IMO 9288710)

SEA FIDELITY (IMO 9285835)

STRATOS AURORA (IMO 9288708)

TURBO VOYAGER (IMO 9299898)

AZURE CELESTE (IMO 9288722)

VARUNA (IMO 9332810)

SAI BABA (IMO 9321691)

ARTEMIS (IMO 9317949)

ANTAEUS (IMO 9299733)

MARSHAL VASILEVSKIY (IMO 9778313)

VELIKIY NOVGOROD (IMO 9630004)

MULAN (IMO 9864837)

EVEREST ENERGY (IMO 9243148)

"The UK's relentless action against the shadow fleet is putting grit into the system and starving Putin's war machine of crucial revenues," the ministry said in the statement.

"The oil tankers targeted today have transported an estimated $4.9 billion in the last year alone.

"A significant number of the ships targeted by the UK to date have been forced to sit idling uselessly outside ports across the world, unable to continue pouring money into Putin's war chest."