BP Signs Deal To Develop Green Hydrogen Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

(L-R) Ryan Houghton, Louise Kingham, Jenny Laing. Image Credit: BP

BP has signed a deal to develop a green hydrogen hub in Aberdeen, North East Scotland, after last month having been selected as the preferred bidder for the project.

The programme will involve the creation of Scotland’s first scalable, green hydrogen production facility, the first phase of which will see the delivery of a green hydrogen facility targeting first operations from 2024.

Options for generating the carbon neutral hydrogen could include using power drawn from a new photovoltaic solar farm, BP notes.

Hydrogen is one of the energy carriers tipped to play a key role in the decarbonization of the marine shipping industry.

While Aberdeen the facility will initially focus on hydrogen for land transport, it is envisaged that future phases could see production scaled up to serve the marine as well as rail, freight markets.

"This is a huge announcement for Aberdeen," said Aberdeen City Council Leader, Councillor Jenny Laing.

"It paves the way for the city to be a world leader in the production of hydrogen-based green fuel and energy."