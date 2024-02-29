Banle Energy Arranges Antwerp Stem in Latest Step of European Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company arranged the bunkering of the BYD Explorer No 1 at Antwerp on February 23. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong-based bunker supplier Banle Energy has sold a stem of bunker fuel to a car carrier in Antwerp amid plans to expand its footprint in Europe.

The company arranged the bunkering of the BYD Explorer No 1 at Antwerp on February 23, it said in a press release on Tuesday. BB Energy Belgium was the physical supplier.

Banle had previously bunkered the same vessel at Yan Tai in January.

"We are delighted to provide bunkering services for our esteemed customer, BYD, and support its voyage in Europe," William Chia, CEO of parent company CBL International Limited, said in the statement.

"We actively seize every opportunity to offer competitive and integrated bunkering services to our valued customers in our progressively expanding network, including the European market.

"In line with this strategy, our representatives will be attending the International Energy Week in London to further strengthen our brand presence in the European region."