Lomarlabs Partners Newlight to Accelerate Hydrogen Retrofitting in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Newlight Founding Team leading the project. Image Credit: Lomarlabs

Marine solutions provider Lomarlabs has announced a partnership with technology firm Newlight to accelerate the use of hydrogen retrofitting solutions in shipping.

They plan to retrofit conventional diesel engines to run on a hydrogen-diesel marine fuel blend, Lomarlabs said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

By doing so, they aim to cut bunker fuel consumption by an average of 20%, thereby reducing emissions as well.

"Savings of up to 30% have already been demonstrated in workshop trials and this new collaboration will seek to replicate this onboard vessels," Lomarlabs said.

As part of this collaboration, Lomarlabs and Newlight plan to install a pilot system on a Lomar vessel in the summer of 2025, enabling data collection and comprehensive harbour and sea trials.

Lomarlabs is an innovative arm of Lomar Shipping.

"Hydrogen has enormous potential as a maritime fuel, but transitioning entire fleets to pure hydrogen is a long-term challenge, Haran Cohen Hillel, CEO of Newlight, said.

"By retrofitting existing diesel engines to operate on a hydrogen blend, we provide an immediate, scalable solution that cuts emissions without requiring a complete overhaul of the propulsion systems."