BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct daily back-to-back bunker trading

Locate, develop, and manage a personal client portfolio, including ship owners, operators, and charterers

Handle end-to-end trade cycle: trading, fixture/post-fixture, delivery, and payment collection

Collaborate with Arte Bunkering's international offices on inquiries, supply coordination, and client servicing

Drive customer satisfaction by fostering strong relationships and delivering expert advice on bunker solutions

Assist internal teams through port and regional research, vessel tracking, and fuel supply coordination

Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to ensure competitive trading performance

Support monthly KPIs and assist in reaching team and office targets

For more information, click here.