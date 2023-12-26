UK Reports New Incident in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident took place about 50 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at about 3:30 AM UTC. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new incident has been reported in the Red Sea on Tuesday morning after a spate of attacks on commercial shipping there in recent weeks, according to the British authorities.

The incident took place about 50 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at about 3:30 AM UTC, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Tuesday, without revealing further details.

"Authorities are investigating," the organisation said in the post.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The attacks on ships around the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi movement have prompted several shipping companies to avoid the area altogether, taking much longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal.

This should provide a noticeable boost to global bunker demand for however long the situation lasts.

But on Sunday evening AP Moller-Maersk said it was preparing to allow its vessels to use Suez again after an international taskforce was set up to improve maritime security in the region.