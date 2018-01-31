New Hire for BunkerEx in Dubai

Ali Adil said to have over 20 years of experience in bunker trading and shipping operations. Image Credit: BunkerEx

Hybrid bunker broker BunkerEx today announced the addition of a new broker to its team.

Based in Dubai, Ali Adil was noted to have over 20 years of experience in bunker trading and shipping operations, including time at METF, Mitsui OSK Lines, Exmol and East West Shipping Services.

"I really look forward to this exciting new venture with BunkerEx." Adil commented.

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty and mixed information in the market place, it's refreshing to come across a working vision which provides ultimate clarity and transparency in the bunker world.

I believe this is the future of bunker 'buying and selling'."

BunkerEx says Adil will focus on growth and offer operational support to its clients as the firm continues to expand it's hybrid model of a free online platform alongside traditionally experienced staff for service.

"Our in-house technology gives customers a quicker, cheaper and more thorough alternative for bunker purchasing. Meanwhile we still offer extensive pre and post-fixture support, and Ali joining is testament to that," said Ishaan Hemnani, who co-founded the firm with a group of investors last year.

Ali Adil is contactable at ali@bunker-ex.com or via https://bunker-ex.com.