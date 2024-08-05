Trafigura Consortium to Buy French Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sale agreed. File Image / Pixabay.

A French refinery and two terminals will change hands following an agreement between buyer Rhone Energies and and seller Esso.

Rhone Energies is a consortium comprising Trafigura and Entara and the plant being sold is the 140,000 barrels per day Fos-sur-Mer refinery, the Toulouse and the Villette-de-Vienne.

"All parties have now signed a sales agreement following the completion of the information and consultation procedure with employee representative bodies," a statement from Trafigura said.

The final transfer of ownership is expected to come in October following regulatory approval.

"Rhône Energies plans to capitalize on the refinery's existing skilled teams and strong manufacturing performance," the statement said.

"The company aims to further improve crude flexibility, process utilisation and to maximise high value products," it added.