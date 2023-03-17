Peninsula to Sponsor Gibraltar National Football Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's logo will be represented on the players' shirts. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is set to sponsor Gibraltar's national football team.

The firm will be the primary sponsor of the national team, as well as supporting its annual youth programmes, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The firm's logo will be represented on the players' shirts.

The move highlights how top firms in the bunker industry have money to spend after a year of record margins in the wake of price volatility caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We are truly #proud of this partnership and honoured to support the success of the brilliant Gibraltar National Team, as well as enabling young talent to come through the programme and eventually represent Gibraltar on an international stage," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"Additionally, as a Gib-based, global company, Peninsula's motto is Energy Flowing, so it's the perfect match for us to support the local community, inclusively, at every age group.

"It was vital to me that we supported grassroots football.

"As a local businessman I'm highly conscious of the need to develop local talent in the corporate world, so it's fitting that we mirror this approach for local sport."