Prax Adds Second Bunker Tanker, Eyes Global Growth

Andros. Image Credit: Prax

UK-headquartered Prax says it will expand its delivery infrastructure in UK and northwestern European waters with the addition of a second ocean-going supply tanker to its fleet.

The 4,600 dwt Andros will allow for the segregation of multiple fuel grades, which with the expected increase in fuel handling complexity brought about by the upcoming IMO2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap, the company acknowledges will help it to manage and deliver fuel supplies.

The vessel will be operated by Harvest Energy Marine, a member of the Prax Group of companies.

She joins the recent acquired the Vadero Highlander, which started bunker operations out of the River Thames estuary in February.

"The acquisition of the new supply tanker, coupled with our existing vessels, demonstrates our commitment to build a robust and reliable supply chain to meet the needs of our customers. It is the natural evolution in our progression towards making Harvest Energy Marine a leading player in the global bunker market," Prax Group CEO, Sanjeev Kumar, said in a statement.