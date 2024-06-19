Biofuel Boost for Car Carrier UECC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UECC’s multi-fuel pure car and truck carrier, Auto Advance. Image Credit / UECC

Car carrier UECC has said that it doubled biofuel usage across its fleet in 2023.

The company reduced emissions on a tank-to-wake basis by more than 60,000 metric tonnes across its 14 vessels in 2023. Of that total, increased biofuel use is estimated to account for 40,000 mt.

In 2022, emissions cut from shipping operations stood at 24,200 mt, the company statement said.

The increased rollout of biofuels in recent years is showing commercial payback for clients in the light of new green regulations, the company's energy and sustainability manager, Daniel Gent, said.

In addition to biofuel, the company operates two, dual-fuelled liquified natural gas vessels and three, multi-fuel, LNG, battery, hybrid units.

"UECC is now looking at sourcing alternative carbon-neutral fuels such as bio-LNG and e-LNG for these vessels to further improve their green performance," Gent added.