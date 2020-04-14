GP Global Adds Bunker Supply Operation in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg is GP Global's latest target in its expansion push. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company GP Global has expanded its physical supply operation in Northwest Europe to Hamburg, the company said Monday.

The new operation will be led by Peter Beelenkamp, formerly of Trefoil International and SK Energy Europe, and Beelenkamp will report directly to the company's head of bunkering for the West of Suez region, Chris Todd.

"The setup of our new Hamburg operation is a great fit for our further expansion into the North Western market, and the world," Todd said.

"Our bunkering division continues to go from strength to strength as we continue to add new physical supply ports, as well as new offices and talented individuals, to a portfolio of locations West of Suez."

Last month the company announced the launch of a new physical supply operation at Jebel Ali.