Bunker Bod Tops Energy Poll

Lassen: true dealmaker (image credit/Bunker Holdings)

Christoffer Berg Lassen, chief commerical officer at Danish bunker group Bunker Holding, claimed at industry accolade last week when he won the 'rising star' award at the Global Energy Awards Gala. in New York.

The award recognised his meteoric rise at the bunker company from trainee to senior executive in 13 years.

Judges at the SP Platts Global event called Lassen a "true dealmaker" having steered the company through three acquistions in under four years.

The event recognises top performers, industry leaders and innovators in 18 different categories both for business and individual achievement. Lassen topped the pole in the individual rising star category.