MAN to Develop Four-stroke Ammonia Dual-fuel Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia Mot 2 is successor to Ammonia Mot. Image Credit / MAN Energy.

Engine manufacturer and developer MAN Energy Solutions has started looking into the feasibility of producing an ammonia-fuelled, four-stroke marine engine.

The project is called Ammonia Mot 2 (the successor to Ammonia Mot) and its aim is to develop a medium-speed, dual-fuel, test engine, according to the company.

Alexander Knafl, the company's head of four-stroke engine research and development, said that "ammonia [as an alternative bunker fuel] is an excellent candidate as it is carbon-free and thus avoids CO2-emissions when used as a fuel in our engine".

Ammonia Mot 2 is to run for three and a half years involving partner organisations and has federal government backing.

While ammonia is readily transported across the world as cargo, concerns have been raised over safety aspects of its operation when used as bunker fuel.

In May, MAN Energy's country manager for Denmark, Bjarne Foldager, said that guidelines for the safe operation of ammonia-fuelled engines lacked consistency.