Norway's Bunker Oil Expands Physical Supply Coverage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has deployed a new bunkering tanker, the Kystbunker 3, to supply ships across the Norwegian coastline. Image Credit: Akdeniz Shipyard

Marine fuel supplier Bunker Oil AS has expanded its physical supply footprint in Norway.

The firm has deployed a new bunkering tanker, the Kystbunker 3, to supply ships across the Norwegian coastline, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The 1,200 m3 vessel - set to be the largest in the company's fleet - has a length of 54.6 meters, a width of 10.95 meters, and a draft of 3.6 meters. The ship was built by Akdeniz Shipyard in Turkey.

"This expansion of Bunker Oil's tanker fleet ensures faster, more efficient, and environmentally responsible bunker supplies to client's vessels," the company representative said.

"The new flagship is a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

"It strengthens Bunker Oil's operational capacity and solidifies their role as Norway's trusted bunker supplier of MGO and HVO."